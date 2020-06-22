Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 20,931 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 525.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,311 shares of company stock worth $1,691,387. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

