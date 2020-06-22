iTicoin (ITI) Tops One Day Volume of $270.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. iTicoin has a total market cap of $35,181.57 and approximately $270.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iTicoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.01859770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00171934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113016 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.