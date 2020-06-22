iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.61. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,039. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.