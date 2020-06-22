iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Position Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $59.41.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

