Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,156,800. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

IONS stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

