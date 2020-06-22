Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $72.50 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

IRET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after acquiring an additional 885,306 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

