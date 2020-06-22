Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2020 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/15/2020 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,800 ($61.09) to GBX 4,900 ($62.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($58.55) price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Unilever was given a new GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,300 ($54.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/8/2020 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,310 ($54.86). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,700 ($59.82) to GBX 4,600 ($58.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Unilever had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/1/2020 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($49.00) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($56.00) price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,420 ($56.26) to GBX 4,200 ($53.46). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($62.36) to GBX 4,800 ($61.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($64.91) price target on the stock.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,600 ($58.55) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,229.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,305.79. Unilever plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88). The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a GBX 36.14 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

