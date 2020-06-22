Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BAE Systems (BA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems (LON: BA):

6/18/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/12/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/12/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 611 ($7.78) to GBX 560 ($7.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 690 ($8.78). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/18/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 511 ($6.50) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91).

5/15/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/1/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 695 ($8.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.86) to GBX 765 ($9.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 685 ($8.72).

4/24/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 705 ($8.97).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 508.20 ($6.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 505.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 559.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

