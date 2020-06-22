Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 732.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,308. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.