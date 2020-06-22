Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 511.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 790,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

