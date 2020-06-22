Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Fastenal worth $100,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $86,950,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

