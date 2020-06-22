Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $106,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 974,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $237,845,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 605,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $260.91 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $302.03. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

