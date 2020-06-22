Invesco Ltd. Sells 636,032 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.34% of People’s United Financial worth $109,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.97 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PBCT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

