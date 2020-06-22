Invesco Ltd. Sells 412,952 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of AON worth $100,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.56.

AON stock opened at $186.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $198.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

