Invesco Ltd. Sells 348,357 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

