Invesco Ltd. Sells 277,710 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $108,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $97.53 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.