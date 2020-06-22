Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of ASML worth $110,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $360.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $293.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $368.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.