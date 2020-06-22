Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $101,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,928,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares in the company, valued at $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,234,855. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $177.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.23 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

