Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $119,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $244.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.