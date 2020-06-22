Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,565,935 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $106,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2,430.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 797,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,122,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 121,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

