Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,606,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of USA Compression Partners worth $105,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.41.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

