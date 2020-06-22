Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.10% of FMC worth $116,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,619,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC opened at $100.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.