Invesco Ltd. Has $98.44 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,660,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 18.93% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $98,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

