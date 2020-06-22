Invesco Ltd. Has $97.53 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,024,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737,649 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $97,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $17.06 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

