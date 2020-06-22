Invesco Ltd. Has $106.43 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 113.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $106,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

