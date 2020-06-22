Invesco Ltd. Has $106.23 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $106,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 182.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 514,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 332,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after buying an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 96.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 271,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

