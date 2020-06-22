Invesco Ltd. Has $104.21 Million Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $104,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

