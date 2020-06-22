Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $96,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 178.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $132.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

