Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 852,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.01% of Wendys worth $99,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

