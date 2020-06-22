Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $106,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.26 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

