Invesco Ltd. Buys 365,018 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.41% of National Fuel Gas worth $110,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,390,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $19,313,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $10,861,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

