Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,342,395 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $107,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Farfetch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farfetch by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Farfetch by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

FTCH opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

