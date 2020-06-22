Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $99,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 294,900 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $297.38 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.