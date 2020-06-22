Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,945.0% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 318,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after buying an additional 260,208 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

