Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $151.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.93. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

