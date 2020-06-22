Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $151.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.93. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.