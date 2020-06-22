International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $452.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.04. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.