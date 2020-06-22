Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11.

NYSE TDOC opened at $201.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

