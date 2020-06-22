Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Farrell sold 400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $21,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $53,772,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

