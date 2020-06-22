Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CMO Sells $56,825.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juliette Rizkallah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, Juliette Rizkallah sold 400 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $9,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Juliette Rizkallah sold 900 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $16,200.00.

SAIL stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 2.11. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 693.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 102,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 213,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.