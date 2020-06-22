Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Director Sells $42,501.00 in Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ooma stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.68. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

