Insider Selling: MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells $57,105.00 in Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bill Korn sold 2,168 shares of MTBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $15,956.48.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of MTBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $35,585.60.

MTBC stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. MTBC, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.40 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of MTBC in a research note on Friday, May 15th. March quarter report yesterday validates CareCloud integrationabove and beyond our expectations, but…. MTBC reported 1Q20sales of $21.9M, up 45% from 1Q19’s $15.1M on an apples-to-orangesbasis in light of the January 8 closing of CareCloud and the expectedincremental $30-31M in additive sales contribution this year. Further andinterestingly, MTBC has launched its formal “MTBC Force” initiative, amercenary approach to providing services to companies that have greatcustomer interface, but are perhaps weaker on the cost efficiency sideof service and support infrastructure. With three such deals under theirbelt, MTBC management appeared calm, cool, and not exceedinglyambitious in again delivering its $100-102M in sales guidance for 2020yesterday Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a research report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MTBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

