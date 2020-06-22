Insider Selling: Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) Director Sells C$41,300.00 in Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) Director Don Lay sold 413,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262.50.

CVE MDL opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Medallion Resources Company Profile

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

