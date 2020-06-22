Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 2,422 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LNTH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $29.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.