Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 2,422 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LNTH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $29.80.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.