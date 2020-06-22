Insider Selling: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Sells $25,020.38 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,903.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 235,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 158.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMPAC Mortgage during the first quarter worth $187,000.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

