Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells $55,707.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $14.70 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $299.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

