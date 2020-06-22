Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Sells $50,450.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GPRE opened at $10.51 on Monday. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 53.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

