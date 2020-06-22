Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells 2,544 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

