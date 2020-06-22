Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells 2,544 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
