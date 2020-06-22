Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EA stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.97.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

