Insider Selling: Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 41.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 42.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

