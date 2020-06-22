Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $54,675.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $11.81 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 155,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

